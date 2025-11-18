Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was unchanged at $4.35 a bushel. Dec. wheat was up 0.25 cent at $5.45 a bushel. Dec. oats lost 3 cents at $3.06 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was down 1.75 cents at $11.55 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle gained 0.42 cent at $2.22 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle was unchanged at $3.40 a pound. Dec. hogs was up 0.37 cent at $.79 a pound.

