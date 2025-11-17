Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn fell by 0.5 cent at $4.30 a bushel. Dec. wheat lost 0.5 cent at $5.27 a bushel. Dec. oats was unchanged at $3.06 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was off 4.5 cents at $11.20 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle fell by 2.1 cents at $2.17 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle fell by 0.38 cent at $3.38 a pound. Dec. hogs was unchanged at $.79 a pound.

