Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn lost 0.5 cent at $4.35 a bushel. Dec. wheat was up 0.25 cent at $5.36 a bushel. Dec. oats fell by 1.25 cents at $3.05 a bushel. Nov. soybeans fell by 0.25 cent at $11.20 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was down 0.23 cent at $2.25 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle was up 1.77 cents at $3.41 a pound. Dec. hogs was down 0.35 cent at $.80 a pound.

