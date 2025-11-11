Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was off 0.75 cent at $4.29 a bushel. Dec. wheat was unchanged at $5.36 a bushel. Dec. oats was up 0.25 cent at $2.98 a bushel. Nov. soybeans fell by 5.5 cents at $11.11 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle rose by 0.15 cent at $2.29 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle rose by 2.9 cents at $3.39 a pound. Dec. hogs was off 0.45 cent at $.82 a pound.

