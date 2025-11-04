Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was down 0.25 cent at $4.34 a bushel. Dec. wheat was off 0.75 cent at $5.43 a bushel. Dec. oats rose by 0.25 cent at $2.96 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was off 3.25 cents at $11.16 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was up 0.25 cent at $2.32 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle was up 2.53 cents at $3.45 a pound. Dec. hogs was unchanged at $.81 a pound.

