Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was off 1.75 cents at $4.27 a bushel. Dec. wheat was down 8.5 cents at $5.27 a bushel. Dec. oats was down 1.75 cents at $2.92 a bushel. Nov. soybeans rose by 8.75 cents at $11.02 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle gained 0.88 cent at $2.21 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle was up 1.98 cents at $3.26 a pound. Dec. hogs gained 0.12 cent at $.80 a pound.

