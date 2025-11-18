Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 0.75 cent…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 0.75 cent at $4.36 a bushel. Dec. wheat was up 2 cents at $5.46 a bushel. Dec. oats gained 3.75 cents at $3.09 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was down 5 cents at $11.51 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was down 1.68 cents at $2.20 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle rose by 1.05 cents at $3.41 a pound. Dec. hogs was down 1.07 cents at $.78 a pound.

