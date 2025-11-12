Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 4 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 4 cents at $4.36 a bushel. Dec. wheat gained 0.25 cent at $5.36 a bushel. Dec. oats was up 1.75 cents at $3.07 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was down 0.75 cent at $11.20 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was down 2.23 cents at $2.25 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle gained 0.38 cent at $3.39 a pound. Dec. hogs was down 1.47 cents at $.81 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.