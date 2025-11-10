Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn fell by 0.5 cent at $4.27 a bushel. Dec. wheat was up 0.25 cent at $5.28 a bushel. Dec. oats was unchanged at $2.92 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was up 4.5 cents at $11.06 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle lost 2.97 cents at $2.18 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle lost 3.22 cents at $3.23 a pound. Dec. hogs rose by 0.6 cent at $.80 a pound.

