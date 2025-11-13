Grains mostly higher, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 7.5 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 7.5 cents at $4.42 a bushel. Dec. wheat was off 1 cent at $5.35 a bushel. Dec. oats gained 6.25 cents at $3.11 a bushel. Nov. soybeans rose by 12.25 cents at $11.32 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle lost 6.17 cents at $2.19 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle was down 4 cents at $3.37 a pound. Dec. hogs fell by 2.1 cents at $.78 a pound.

