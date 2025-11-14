Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was unchanged at $4.42 a bushel. Dec. wheat was unchanged at $5.36 a bushel. Dec. oats lost 0.75 cent at $3.11 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle fell by 0.68 cent at $2.18 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle was up 0.8 cent at $3.38 a pound. Dec. hogs lost 0.08 cent at $.78 a pound.

