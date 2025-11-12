Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn lost…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn lost 0.5 cent at $4.32 a bushel. Dec. wheat was unchanged at $5.36 a bushel. Dec. oats was unchanged at $3.05 a bushel. Nov. soybeans gained 7.5 cents at $11.21 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle rose by 0.1 cent at $2.27 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle rose by 0.7 cent at $3.38 a pound. Dec. hogs was down 0.35 cent at $.82 a pound.

