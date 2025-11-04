Grains mixed, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was off 3.25 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was off 3.25 cents at $4.31 a bushel. Dec. wheat was up 7.25 cents at $5.50 a bushel. Dec. oats gained 4 cents at $3.00 a bushel. Nov. soybeans lost 9 cents at $11.07 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was off 5.05 cents at $2.27 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle fell by 10.83 cents at $3.34 a pound. Dec. hogs was off 0.77 cent at $.80 a pound.

