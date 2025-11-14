Grains lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn lost 11.25 cents at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn lost 11.25 cents at $4.30 a bushel. Dec. wheat fell by 9 cents at $5.27 a bushel. Dec. oats was off 6.75 cents at $3.04 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was off 22.75 cents at $11.22 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was up 0.58 cent at $2.19 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle rose by 0.93 cent at $3.39 a pound. Dec. hogs rose by 0.22 cent at $.78 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.