Grains lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was down 1 cents at $4.30 a bushel. Dec. wheat was off 0.75 cent at $5.50 a bushel. Dec. oats was down 1.25 cents at $3.01 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was off 2 cents at $11.06 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was up 0.6 cent at $2.28 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle rose by 1.3 cents at $3.36 a pound. Dec. hogs rose by 0.17 cent at $.80 a pound.

