Grains higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 2.5 cents at $4.29 a bushel. Dec. wheat gained 7.5 cents at $5.36 a bushel. Dec. oats was up 5.5 cents at $2.97 a bushel. Nov. soybeans gained 9.75 cents at $11.16 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle rose by 10 cents at $2.28 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle gained 12.47 cents at $3.36 a pound. Dec. hogs was up 2.6 cents at $.83 a pound.

