Grains higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was up 5.75 cents at $4.34 a bushel. Dec. wheat was up 17.25 cents at $5.53 a bushel. Dec. oats rose by 5.5 cents at $3.00 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was up 23.25 cents at $11.15 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle rose by 1.1 cents at $2.20 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle gained 1.95 cents at $3.24 a pound. Dec. hogs was up 1.43 cents at $.80 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.