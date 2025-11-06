Grains higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was up 0.75 cent…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was up 0.75 cent at $4.35 a bushel. Dec. wheat rose by 2 cents at $5.55 a bushel. Dec. oats rose by 1 cent at $3.01 a bushel. Nov. soybeans gained 4.75 cents at $11.20 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle rose by 0.65 cent at $2.21 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle was up 1.73 cents at $3.26 a pound. Dec. hogs was up 0.2 cent at $.81 a pound.

