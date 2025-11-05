Gossamer Bio: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $48.2 million…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $48.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 19 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $13.3 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.1 million.

