GoPro: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — GoPro Inc. (GPRO) on Thursday reported a loss of $21.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Mateo, California-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 9 cents per share.

The action video camera maker posted revenue of $162.9 million in the period.

