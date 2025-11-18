Golub Capital BDC: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $96.3 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 39 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $217.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $376.6 million, or $1.42 per share. Revenue was reported as $870.8 million.

