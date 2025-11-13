GoHealth: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — GoHealth, Inc. A (GOCO) on Thursday reported a loss of $165.8 million in its…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — GoHealth, Inc. A (GOCO) on Thursday reported a loss of $165.8 million in its third quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of $11.80 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and to extinguish debt, were 19 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.06 per share.

The company posted revenue of $34.2 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $103.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GOCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GOCO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.