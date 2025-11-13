Globant: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Globant SA (GLOB) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $33.1 million. The Luxembourg-based…

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Globant SA (GLOB) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $33.1 million.

The Luxembourg-based company said it had net income of 73 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.53 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.54 per share.

The information technology services provider posted revenue of $617.1 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $615.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Globant expects its per-share earnings to be $1.53.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $605 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Globant expects full-year earnings to be $6.12 per share, with revenue expected to be $2.45 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLOB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLOB

