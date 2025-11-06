Globalstar: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COVINGTON, La. (AP) — COVINGTON, La. (AP) — Globalstar Inc. (GSAT) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.6 million in…

COVINGTON, La. (AP) — COVINGTON, La. (AP) — Globalstar Inc. (GSAT) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Covington, Louisiana-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent.

The satellite communications company posted revenue of $73.8 million in the period.

Globalstar expects full-year revenue in the range of $260 million to $285 million.

