Global Ship Lease: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

KIFISIA, Greece (AP) — KIFISIA, Greece (AP) — Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) on Monday reported profit of $95 million…

KIFISIA, Greece (AP) — KIFISIA, Greece (AP) — Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) on Monday reported profit of $95 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Kifisia, Greece-based company said it had net income of $2.59. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.62 per share.

The containership owner posted revenue of $192.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GSL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GSL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.