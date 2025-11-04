Global Payments: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Global Payments Inc. (GPN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $635.2 million. The Atlanta-based…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Global Payments Inc. (GPN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $635.2 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $2.64 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.26 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.23 per share.

The electronics payment processing company posted revenue of $2.01 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.43 billion, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.41 billion.

