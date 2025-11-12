Gilat: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PETAH TIKVA, Israel (AP) — PETAH TIKVA, Israel (AP) — Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) on Wednesday reported net income…

PETAH TIKVA, Israel (AP) — PETAH TIKVA, Israel (AP) — Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) on Wednesday reported net income of $8.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Petah Tikva, Israel-based company said it had net income of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 19 cents per share.

The satellite broadband communications company posted revenue of $117.7 million in the period.

Gilat expects full-year revenue in the range of $445 million to $455 million.

