Genworth Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) on Wednesday reported earnings of $116 million in its third quarter.

The Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 4 cents per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $1.94 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.78 billion.

