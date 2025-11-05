Genco Shipping: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. (GNK) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. (GNK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt and for non-recurring costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The transporter of drybulk cargo posted revenue of $79.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $55.1 million.

