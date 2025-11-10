Gemini: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Gemini Space Station Inc. (GEMI) on Monday reported a loss of $159.5…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Gemini Space Station Inc. (GEMI) on Monday reported a loss of $159.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $6.67. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.81 per share.

The crypto exchange posted revenue of $50.6 million in the period.

