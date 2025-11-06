Funko-A: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Funko, Inc. A (FNKO) on Thursday reported profit of $901,000 in its…

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Funko, Inc. A (FNKO) on Thursday reported profit of $901,000 in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Everett, Washington-based company said it had profit of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $250.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FNKO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FNKO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.