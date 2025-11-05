FS KKR Capital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $214 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had net income of 76 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 57 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $373 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $376.1 million.

