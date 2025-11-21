Frontline: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LIMASSOL, Cyprus (AP) — LIMASSOL, Cyprus (AP) — Frontline plc (FRO) on Friday reported profit of $40.3 million in its…

LIMASSOL, Cyprus (AP) — LIMASSOL, Cyprus (AP) — Frontline plc (FRO) on Friday reported profit of $40.3 million in its third quarter.

The Limassol, Cyprus-based company said it had net income of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 19 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $432.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $257 million.

