Frontier Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $77 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 36 cents per share.

The discount airline posted revenue of $886 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $903.5 million.

