GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blue Ridge Christian 43, Timberlake Christian 32

Catholic 75, Kill Devil Hills First Flight, N.C. 20

Fuqua School 47, Grace Christian 40

Norfolk Academy 53, Christchurch 38

Oakcrest 69, Cumberland Valley Christian, Pa. 24

Peninsula Catholic 50, Hampton Christian 11

Pungo Christian, N.C. 50, Tidewater Academy 17

Ridgeview Christian 52, Appalachian Christian 48

St. Annes-Belfield 57, Winston-Salem Christian, N.C. 51

Tandem Friends 44, St. Michael 14

Temple Christian 46, Faith Christian-Roanoke 39

Veritas Classic Christian School 44, Isle of Wight Academy 23

Westover Christian 40, Community Baptist, Ind. 16

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

