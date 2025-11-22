GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blue Ridge Christian 43, Timberlake Christian 32
Catholic 75, Kill Devil Hills First Flight, N.C. 20
Fuqua School 47, Grace Christian 40
Norfolk Academy 53, Christchurch 38
Oakcrest 69, Cumberland Valley Christian, Pa. 24
Peninsula Catholic 50, Hampton Christian 11
Pungo Christian, N.C. 50, Tidewater Academy 17
Ridgeview Christian 52, Appalachian Christian 48
St. Annes-Belfield 57, Winston-Salem Christian, N.C. 51
Tandem Friends 44, St. Michael 14
Temple Christian 46, Faith Christian-Roanoke 39
Veritas Classic Christian School 44, Isle of Wight Academy 23
Westover Christian 40, Community Baptist, Ind. 16
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.