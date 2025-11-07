PREP FOOTBALL=
Alleghany 39, Rockbridge County 0
Altavista 48, Gretna 47
Amherst County 38, Rustburg 10
Appomattox 38, Nelson County 7
Arcadia 22, John Marshall 12
Auburn 1, Galax 0
Bassett 56, Halifax County 7
Battlefield 35, Unity Reed 6
Bayside 43, Tallwood 0
Brooke Point 21, Stafford 7
Bruton 41, York 14
Buckingham County 56, Cumberland 0
Carroll County 35, James River-Buchanan 25
Centreville 49, Oakton 21
Chancellor 16, King George 15
Chilhowie 40, Holston 15
Churchland 26, Manor High School 14
Colgan 28, Potomac 14
Colonial Forge 55, Massaponax 14
Cosby 50, Powhatan 33
Courtland 42, James Monroe 20
Craig County 36, Meadow Bridge, W.Va. 0
Culpeper 21, Caroline 6
Dan River 42, Chatham 12
Deep Creek 31, Grassfield 27
Dominion 42, Park View-Sterling 6
Douglas Freeman 21, Glen Allen 18, OT
E.C. Glass 23, Brookville 20
Eastside 48, Castlewood 8
Essex 47, Lancaster 0
Fairfax 24, C. G. Woodson 6
Falls Church 42, Justice 7
Fluvanna 48, Albemarle 20
Forest Park 42, C.D. Hylton 12
Frank Cox 31, Kempsville 28
GW-Danville 50, Magna Vista 49, 2OT
George C. Marshall 29, Herndon 7
Giles 53, George Wythe 20
Glenvar 24, Floyd County 6
Goochland 34, Charlottesville 14
Graham 56, Richlands 12
Grayson County 35, Fort Chiswell 0
Great Bridge 48, Lakeland 6
Green Run 56, Ocean Lakes 14
Grundy 38, Central Wise 35
Hayfield 41, John R. Lewis 8
Heritage (Lynchburg) 20, Jefferson Forest 14, OT
Hermitage 9, TJHS 7
Highland Springs 30, Hanover 27
Honaker 38, Rural Retreat 32
Huguenot 27, Manchester 7
Hurley 58, Twin Valley 6
I. C. Norcom High School 40, Booker T. Washington 20
Independence 49, Lightridge 21
Indian River 41, Hickory 16
James Madison 42, Chantilly 7
James Robinson 20, West Potomac 14
James Wood 59, Fauquier 13
John Champe 21, Freedom-South Riding 0
Kettle Run 17, Brentsville 3
King William 48, Colonial Heights 21
King’s Fork High School 27, Nansemond River 8
Lake Taylor 49, Norview 14
Landstown 17, Kellam 10
Langley 42, Washington-Liberty 7
Lebanon 50, Tazewell 14
Lee High 28, Abingdon 27
Liberty Christian 50, Liberty-Bedford 20
Lloyd Bird 21, James River-Midlothian 15
Lord Botetourt 28, Northside 21
Loudoun County 35, Heritage (Leesburg) 0
Loudoun Valley 42, Woodgrove 28
Louisa 59, Monticello 10
Lunenburg Central 42, Amelia County 15
Luray 55, Page County 6
Maury 64, Granby 0
McLean 35, Wakefield 32
Midlothian 48, Monacan 7
Mills Godwin 24, Deep Run 0
Mount Vernon 55, Annandale 13
Narrows 48, Bath County 7
New Kent 40, Jamestown 0
Northampton 60, Nandua 46
Northumberland 48, Colonial Beach 8
Northwood 15, Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 14
Osbourn 55, Osbourn Park 14
Oscar Smith 56, Western Branch 7
Parry McCluer 48, Eastern Montgomery 22
Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 35, Blacksburg 14
Patriot 35, Gainesville 27
Paul VI 49, Bishop O’Connell 0
Petersburg 28, Prince George 21
Phoebus 63, Menchville 7
Poquoson 42, Smithfield 0
Potomac Falls 20, Riverside 10
Pulaski County 68, Hidden Valley 6
RHSA 14, Clover Hill 12
Radford 41, Martinsville 12
Randolph-Henry 41, Prince Edward County 0
Ridgeview 34, Gate City 20
Riverbend 28, North Stafford 21
Rye Cove 47, Twin Springs 26
Salem 59, Christiansburg 36
Salem-Va. Beach 49, Princess Anne 0
Sherando 41, Liberty-Bealeton 0
Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 27, Mount View, W.Va. 20
South County 24, Alexandria City 17
Southampton 42, Franklin 7
Spotsylvania 42, Eastern View 14
Staunton 28, Fort Defiance 7
Stone Bridge 38, Briar Woods 0
Strasburg 19, Woodstock Central 13
Sussex Central 48, Surry County 0
Thomas Dale 36, Hopewell 22
Turner Ashby 37, Spotswood 13
Varina 77, Patrick Henry (Ashland) 0
Virginia 40, Marion 0
Warhill 48, Gloucester 12
West Point 50, Charles City County 22
West Springfield 34, Lake Braddock 31
Westfield 40, South Lakes 13
William Byrd 51, Staunton River 12
William Fleming 26, Franklin County 7
Wilson Memorial 27, Stuarts Draft 13
Woodbridge 42, Gar-Field 14
Woodside 20, Heritage (Newport News) 14
VISAA State Championship=
Semifinal=
Division II=
North Cross 35, Atlantic Shores Christian 29
St. Annes-Belfield 26, Nansemond-Suffolk 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Thomas Walker vs. J.I. Burton, ppd. to Nov 8th.
