PREP FOOTBALL=

Alleghany 39, Rockbridge County 0

Altavista 48, Gretna 47

Amherst County 38, Rustburg 10

Appomattox 38, Nelson County 7

Arcadia 22, John Marshall 12

Auburn 1, Galax 0

Bassett 56, Halifax County 7

Battlefield 35, Unity Reed 6

Bayside 43, Tallwood 0

Brooke Point 21, Stafford 7

Bruton 41, York 14

Buckingham County 56, Cumberland 0

Carroll County 35, James River-Buchanan 25

Centreville 49, Oakton 21

Chancellor 16, King George 15

Chilhowie 40, Holston 15

Churchland 26, Manor High School 14

Colgan 28, Potomac 14

Colonial Forge 55, Massaponax 14

Cosby 50, Powhatan 33

Courtland 42, James Monroe 20

Craig County 36, Meadow Bridge, W.Va. 0

Culpeper 21, Caroline 6

Dan River 42, Chatham 12

Deep Creek 31, Grassfield 27

Dominion 42, Park View-Sterling 6

Douglas Freeman 21, Glen Allen 18, OT

E.C. Glass 23, Brookville 20

Eastside 48, Castlewood 8

Essex 47, Lancaster 0

Fairfax 24, C. G. Woodson 6

Falls Church 42, Justice 7

Fluvanna 48, Albemarle 20

Forest Park 42, C.D. Hylton 12

Frank Cox 31, Kempsville 28

GW-Danville 50, Magna Vista 49, 2OT

George C. Marshall 29, Herndon 7

Giles 53, George Wythe 20

Glenvar 24, Floyd County 6

Goochland 34, Charlottesville 14

Graham 56, Richlands 12

Grayson County 35, Fort Chiswell 0

Great Bridge 48, Lakeland 6

Green Run 56, Ocean Lakes 14

Grundy 38, Central Wise 35

Hayfield 41, John R. Lewis 8

Heritage (Lynchburg) 20, Jefferson Forest 14, OT

Hermitage 9, TJHS 7

Highland Springs 30, Hanover 27

Honaker 38, Rural Retreat 32

Huguenot 27, Manchester 7

Hurley 58, Twin Valley 6

I. C. Norcom High School 40, Booker T. Washington 20

Independence 49, Lightridge 21

Indian River 41, Hickory 16

James Madison 42, Chantilly 7

James Robinson 20, West Potomac 14

James Wood 59, Fauquier 13

John Champe 21, Freedom-South Riding 0

Kettle Run 17, Brentsville 3

King William 48, Colonial Heights 21

King’s Fork High School 27, Nansemond River 8

Lake Taylor 49, Norview 14

Landstown 17, Kellam 10

Langley 42, Washington-Liberty 7

Lebanon 50, Tazewell 14

Lee High 28, Abingdon 27

Liberty Christian 50, Liberty-Bedford 20

Lloyd Bird 21, James River-Midlothian 15

Lord Botetourt 28, Northside 21

Loudoun County 35, Heritage (Leesburg) 0

Loudoun Valley 42, Woodgrove 28

Louisa 59, Monticello 10

Lunenburg Central 42, Amelia County 15

Luray 55, Page County 6

Maury 64, Granby 0

McLean 35, Wakefield 32

Midlothian 48, Monacan 7

Mills Godwin 24, Deep Run 0

Mount Vernon 55, Annandale 13

Narrows 48, Bath County 7

New Kent 40, Jamestown 0

Northampton 60, Nandua 46

Northumberland 48, Colonial Beach 8

Northwood 15, Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 14

Osbourn 55, Osbourn Park 14

Oscar Smith 56, Western Branch 7

Parry McCluer 48, Eastern Montgomery 22

Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 35, Blacksburg 14

Patriot 35, Gainesville 27

Paul VI 49, Bishop O’Connell 0

Petersburg 28, Prince George 21

Phoebus 63, Menchville 7

Poquoson 42, Smithfield 0

Potomac Falls 20, Riverside 10

Pulaski County 68, Hidden Valley 6

RHSA 14, Clover Hill 12

Radford 41, Martinsville 12

Randolph-Henry 41, Prince Edward County 0

Ridgeview 34, Gate City 20

Riverbend 28, North Stafford 21

Rye Cove 47, Twin Springs 26

Salem 59, Christiansburg 36

Salem-Va. Beach 49, Princess Anne 0

Sherando 41, Liberty-Bealeton 0

Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 27, Mount View, W.Va. 20

South County 24, Alexandria City 17

Southampton 42, Franklin 7

Spotsylvania 42, Eastern View 14

Staunton 28, Fort Defiance 7

Stone Bridge 38, Briar Woods 0

Strasburg 19, Woodstock Central 13

Sussex Central 48, Surry County 0

Thomas Dale 36, Hopewell 22

Turner Ashby 37, Spotswood 13

Varina 77, Patrick Henry (Ashland) 0

Virginia 40, Marion 0

Warhill 48, Gloucester 12

West Point 50, Charles City County 22

West Springfield 34, Lake Braddock 31

Westfield 40, South Lakes 13

William Byrd 51, Staunton River 12

William Fleming 26, Franklin County 7

Wilson Memorial 27, Stuarts Draft 13

Woodbridge 42, Gar-Field 14

Woodside 20, Heritage (Newport News) 14

VISAA State Championship=

Semifinal=

Division II=

North Cross 35, Atlantic Shores Christian 29

St. Annes-Belfield 26, Nansemond-Suffolk 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Thomas Walker vs. J.I. Burton, ppd. to Nov 8th.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

