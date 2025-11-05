Franklin Covey: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DRAPER, Utah (AP) — DRAPER, Utah (AP) — Franklin Covey Co. (FC) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of…

DRAPER, Utah (AP) — DRAPER, Utah (AP) — Franklin Covey Co. (FC) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $4.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Draper, Utah-based company said it had profit of 34 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The corporate training and consultanting company posted revenue of $71.2 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $71 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.1 million, or 24 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $267.1 million.

