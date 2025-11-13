Fossil Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) on Thursday reported a loss of $39.9 million…

RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) on Thursday reported a loss of $39.9 million in its third quarter.

The Richardson, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 76 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 63 cents per share.

The watch and accessories maker posted revenue of $270.2 million in the period.

