Forward Air: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Forward Air Corp. (FWRD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $16.3 million…

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Forward Air Corp. (FWRD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $16.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Greeneville, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 52 cents.

The contractor for the air cargo industry posted revenue of $631.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FWRD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FWRD

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.