Forward Air: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 5, 2025, 4:28 PM

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Forward Air Corp. (FWRD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $16.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Greeneville, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 52 cents.

The contractor for the air cargo industry posted revenue of $631.8 million in the period.

