Fortress Biotech: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BAY HARBOR ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) on Friday reported earnings…

Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) on Friday reported earnings of $5.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bay Harbor Island, Florida-based company said it had net income of 11 cents.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $17.6 million in the period.

