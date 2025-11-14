Fortress Biotech: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BAY HARBOR ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — BAY HARBOR ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) on Friday reported earnings of $5.9 million in its third quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Bay Harbor Island, Florida-based company said it had net income of 11 cents.
The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $17.6 million in the period.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FBIO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FBIO
