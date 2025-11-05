Fortinet: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $473.9 million. The…

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $473.9 million.

The Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had profit of 62 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 74 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The network security company posted revenue of $1.72 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.7 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Fortinet expects its per-share earnings to range from 73 cents to 75 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.83 billion to $1.89 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Fortinet expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.66 to $2.70 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.72 billion to $6.78 billion.

