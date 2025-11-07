Fluor: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Fluor Corp. (FLR) on Friday reported a loss of $697 million in…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Fluor Corp. (FLR) on Friday reported a loss of $697 million in its third quarter.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $4.30 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 68 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The engineering, construction and operations company posted revenue of $3.37 billion in the period.

Fluor expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.10 to $2.25 per share.

