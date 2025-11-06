Flowers Foods: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $39.5 million.…

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $39.5 million.

The Thomasville, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 23 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The bakery goods company posted revenue of $1.23 billion in the period, also matching Street forecasts.

Flowers Foods expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.02 to $1.08 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FLO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FLO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.