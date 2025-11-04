Flotek Industries: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) on Tuesday reported profit of $20.4 million in its third…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) on Tuesday reported profit of $20.4 million in its third quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 53 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were 20 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $56 million in the period.

Flotek Industries expects full-year revenue in the range of $220 million to $225 million.

