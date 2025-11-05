Fiverr: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Fiverr International Lt. (FVRR) on Wednesday reported net income of…

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Fiverr International Lt. (FVRR) on Wednesday reported net income of $5.5 million in its third quarter.

The Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had profit of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 77 cents per share.

The online marketplace for freelance services posted revenue of $107.9 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $108 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Fiverr said it expects revenue in the range of $104.3 million to $112.3 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $428 million to $436 million.

