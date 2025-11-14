Firsthand Technology Value Fund: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) on Friday reported a…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) on Friday reported a loss of $451,000 in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents.

The technology investment fund posted revenue of $2,300 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2,000.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SVVC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SVVC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.