First Majestic: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $27 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 7 cents per share.

The silver miner posted revenue of $285.1 million in the period.

First Majestic shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 65% in the last 12 months.

