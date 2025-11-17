First Guaranty Bancshares: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — HAMMOND, La. (AP) — First Guaranty Banchshares Inc. (FGBI) on Monday reported a loss of $45…

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — HAMMOND, La. (AP) — First Guaranty Banchshares Inc. (FGBI) on Monday reported a loss of $45 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Hammond, Louisiana, said it had a loss of $3.01 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were $2.16 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $55.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $24.1 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

