Figure Technology: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — Figure Technology Solutions Inc. (FIGR) on Thursday reported net income of $89.6 million in its third quarter.

The Reno, Nevada-based company said it had profit of 34 cents per share.

The fintech company with a focus on blockchain related lending posted revenue of $156.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $156 million.

