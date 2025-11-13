Live Radio
Figure Technology: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 13, 2025, 4:23 PM

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — Figure Technology Solutions Inc. (FIGR) on Thursday reported net income of $89.6 million in its third quarter.

The Reno, Nevada-based company said it had profit of 34 cents per share.

The fintech company with a focus on blockchain related lending posted revenue of $156.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $156 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FIGR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FIGR

