Fidelis Insurance: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd. (FIHL) on Wednesday reported earnings of $130.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of $1.24. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.21 per share.

The insurance and reinsurance company posted revenue of $651.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $645.7 million.

